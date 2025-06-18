Balochistan unveils Rs. 1,028 Billion Budget with focus on salaries
Balochistan has rolled out its largest-ever provincial budget for FY 2025–26, totaling Rs. 1,028 billion. The government has announced a 10% salary increase for all employees from Grade 1 to 22, along with a 7% pension raise for retirees.
Additionally, a 20% disparity reduction allowance is being introduced for employees in Grades 1 to 16.
Development vs. Non-Development Allocation
- Development budget: Rs. 249.5 billion
- Non-development budget: Rs. 642 billion
- Surplus budget: Rs. 1,028 billion
- Federal revenue share: Rs. 801 billion
- Provincial revenue target: Rs. 101 billion
- Sui Gas lease bonus revenue: Rs. 24 billion
Key Highlights and Projects
- 100% utilization of development funds, a first for the province.
- Emphasis on rural transparency and uplift.
- Rs. 20 billion for district-level development.
- Rs. 3 billion for urban services improvement.
- 1,000 water filtration plants to be set up.
- 66 new ambulances to be distributed.
- No new official vehicle purchases to reduce unnecessary expenses.
Sector-wise Budget Allocations
Education
- School Education (Dev.): Rs. 19.85B | (Non-Dev.): Rs. 101B
- Colleges (Dev.): Rs. 5B | (Non-Dev.): Rs. 24B
- Higher Education (Dev.): Rs. 4.99B
- HEC Grants to Universities: Rs. 3B
Health
- Dev.: Rs. 16.15B | Non-Dev.: Rs. 71B
- Balochistan Health Card: Rs. 4.5B
Agriculture and Irrigation
- Agriculture (Dev.): Rs. 10.17B | Non-Dev.: Rs. 16.77B
- Irrigation: Rs. 42.78B
Other Key Sectors
- Local Government: Rs. 12.91B (Dev.) | Rs. 42B (Non-Dev.)
- Energy: Rs. 7.84B
- Public Health Engineering: Rs. 17.16B (Dev.) | Rs. 11.2B (Non-Dev.)
- Science & IT: Rs. 12.66B
- Women Development: Rs. 154M
- Fisheries & Coastal Development: Rs. 2.19B
- Youth & Sports: Rs. 2.44B
Jobs and Infrastructure Development
The government plans to create 4,148 contractual and 1,958 permanent jobs across departments. Significant funds are being directed to Safe City projects (Rs. 18B) and climate resilience (Rs. 500M). A special focus is also placed on youth employment through technical training initiatives, with Rs. 5 million allocated.
In a major green policy move, the provincial finance committee has rejected an 18% tax on solar panels, promoting affordable access to sustainable energy options.
Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani emphasized the province’s progress in employment, public service delivery, and transparency. He reiterated the leadership’s commitment to inclusive growth and effective governance, guided by the vision of the Chief Minister.