Balochistan has rolled out its largest-ever provincial budget for FY 2025–26, totaling Rs. 1,028 billion. The government has announced a 10% salary increase for all employees from Grade 1 to 22, along with a 7% pension raise for retirees.







Additionally, a 20% disparity reduction allowance is being introduced for employees in Grades 1 to 16.

Development vs. Non-Development Allocation

Development budget: Rs. 249.5 billion

Non-development budget: Rs. 642 billion

Surplus budget: Rs. 1,028 billion

Federal revenue share: Rs. 801 billion

Provincial revenue target: Rs. 101 billion

Sui Gas lease bonus revenue: Rs. 24 billion

Key Highlights and Projects

100% utilization of development funds, a first for the province.

Emphasis on rural transparency and uplift.

Rs. 20 billion for district-level development.

Rs. 3 billion for urban services improvement.

1,000 water filtration plants to be set up.

66 new ambulances to be distributed.

No new official vehicle purchases to reduce unnecessary expenses.

Sector-wise Budget Allocations

Education

School Education (Dev.): Rs. 19.85B | (Non-Dev.): Rs. 101B

Colleges (Dev.): Rs. 5B | (Non-Dev.): Rs. 24B

Higher Education (Dev.): Rs. 4.99B

HEC Grants to Universities: Rs. 3B

Health







Dev.: Rs. 16.15B | Non-Dev.: Rs. 71B

Balochistan Health Card: Rs. 4.5B

Agriculture and Irrigation

Agriculture (Dev.): Rs. 10.17B | Non-Dev.: Rs. 16.77B

Irrigation: Rs. 42.78B

Other Key Sectors

Local Government: Rs. 12.91B (Dev.) | Rs. 42B (Non-Dev.)

Energy: Rs. 7.84B

Public Health Engineering: Rs. 17.16B (Dev.) | Rs. 11.2B (Non-Dev.)

Science & IT: Rs. 12.66B

Women Development: Rs. 154M

Fisheries & Coastal Development: Rs. 2.19B

Youth & Sports: Rs. 2.44B

Jobs and Infrastructure Development

The government plans to create 4,148 contractual and 1,958 permanent jobs across departments. Significant funds are being directed to Safe City projects (Rs. 18B) and climate resilience (Rs. 500M). A special focus is also placed on youth employment through technical training initiatives, with Rs. 5 million allocated.

In a major green policy move, the provincial finance committee has rejected an 18% tax on solar panels, promoting affordable access to sustainable energy options.

Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani emphasized the province’s progress in employment, public service delivery, and transparency. He reiterated the leadership’s commitment to inclusive growth and effective governance, guided by the vision of the Chief Minister.