New Solar Panel Technology: Ultra-Thin & 1000x More Efficient
Scientists have developed ultra-thin solar panels that are significantly more efficient than existing technology. Researchers at a German university engineered these panels using layered materials.
The scientists stacked layers of barium titanate, strontium titanate, and calcium titanate. These materials react to solar energy much more efficiently, making these panels 1000 times more efficient than existing technology.
The layers of these materials are then stacked on one another. The stacked layers form a unique lattice structure. And the structure further creates a new type of solar absorber that responds to light in powerful ways. The new method makes solar panels much thinner and makes them up to multiple times more efficient than current methods.
This innovation could lead to much smaller solar panels generating considerably more electricity than what silicon-based panels can produce today.
