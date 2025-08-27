By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bank Al Habib To Shut Down Kenya Office Amid Global Restructuring

Bank Al Habib has posted a decline in profitability for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, as per its latest financial results. The bank reported a Profit After Taxation (PAT) of Rs19.324 billion, falling from Rs21.138 billion in the same period of 2024. The decline in Bank Al Habib profitability reflects pressures from reduced interest income and rising operating expenses.

The bank’s Earnings per Share (EPS) also dropped, coming in at Rs17.39 for the half-year compared to Rs19.02 in the same period last year.

Key Financial Performance Indicators

Category H1 2025 H1 2024 Change
Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs19.324bn Rs21.138bn ▼ Decline
Earnings per Share (EPS) Rs17.39 Rs19.02 ▼ Decline
Net Mark-up/Interest Income Rs66.334bn Rs74.635bn ▼ Decline
Non-Mark-up/Interest Income Rs15.341bn Rs14.169bn ▲ Growth
Non-Mark-up/Interest Expenses Rs45.241bn Rs40.808bn ▲ Increase
Taxation Rs19.759bn Rs19.465bn ▲ Increase

Breakdown of Performance

  • Net Mark-up/Interest Income: Dropped to Rs66.334 billion in June 2025 compared to Rs74.635 billion a year earlier, mainly due to reduced returns on investments and financing.
  • Non-Mark-up/Interest Income: Improved to Rs15.341 billion in H1 2025 from Rs14.169 billion last year, driven by better fee and commission-based earnings.
  • Non-Mark-up/Interest Expenses: Rose significantly to Rs45.241 billion in H1 2025, up from Rs40.808 billion in 2024, reflecting higher operating costs.
  • Taxation: Increased slightly to Rs19.759 billion, up from Rs19.465 billion during the same period last year.

Despite the decline in profitability, Bank Al Habib continues to demonstrate resilience with growth in non-markup income. However, sustained cost pressures and reduced interest income have weighed heavily on its financial performance for the first half of 2025.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Unveil HyperOS 3 Update on August 28
Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption On Imported Cotton Yarn
Pakistan Textile Council Raises Concerns Over Export Facilitation Scheme Amendments
Breakthrough 3d Printing Method Creates Record Setting Superconductors
Breakthrough 3D Printing Method Creates Record-Setting Superconductors
Islamabad Airport Flight Suspension Announced Ahead Of Independence Day
Islamabad Airport Parking Charges Increased for Passengers
Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island
Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island
Google Will Now Alert Users On Smartwatch Faces That Drain Battery Life
Google Will Now Alert Users on Smartwatch Faces That Drain Battery Life
Goldman Sees Oil Falling Below 55 In 2026 And Pakistan Stands To Benefit
Goldman Sees Oil Falling Below $55 in 2026 and Pakistan Stands to Benefit
Iphone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Expected Without Reverse Wireless Charging Support
Snapchat Says Ai Powered Ar Lens Dramatically Boost Engagement
Snapchat Says AI-Powered AR Lens Dramatically Boost Engagement
Ibcc Moves To Get Pakistan Intermediate Certificates Recognized Internationally
New IBCC Portal Lets Students Verify Academic Documents Online
Android Play Store
Android Developers Must Verify Identity to Distribute Apps Beyond Play Store
Elon Musk Claims Grok 2 5 Is Open Source But Is It Really True
Elon Musk Claims Grok 2.5 is Open Source, But is It REALLY True?
Moitt And Cch Partner To Build Model Digital College
MoITT and CCH Partner to Build Model Digital College