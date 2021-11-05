Bank Alfalah and Adal Fintech collaborate to provide Digital Supply Chain Financing

Bank Alfalah, one of the largest private banks in Pakistan, and Adal Fintech, a Techlogix subsidiary focused on ‘Digital Financing,’ have collaborated to offer Digital Supply chain financing all over Pakistan. The scope of this alliance is to extend the digital lending facilities to the retailers in coordination with their suppliers. This solution enables the retailer to opt for financing facilities on a real-time basis.

This digital access to finance Small and Medium Enterprises in the Retail space offers instant financing solutions with the use of robust and sophisticated machine learning techniques and software solutions to make it accessible to even the most remote locations.

President & CEO – Atif Bajwa was pleased to put the cornerstone in the automation of Small and Medium-scale financing in Pakistan and said,

“This collaboration is indeed in line with the Bank’s vision to offer seamless banking services to its customers the digital way. It further demonstrates our continued commitment to collaborate with Fintechs and invest into innovative ventures in the digital sphere that are promising and also to provide ease of use for our customers”.

The CEO of Adal Fintech – Salman Akhtar stated,