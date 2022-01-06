News

Bank Alfalah and Allied Ecommerce Solutions collaborate to provide Digital Payment Infrastructure to online business in Pakistan

Usman Aslam
Bank-Alfalah-techjuice

Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan with significant digital banking business and Allied Ecommerce Solution, dedicated e-commerce solution enabler, have collaborated to provide digital payment infrastructure to online businesses – small and medium-sized enterprises & home-based businesses – selling via online platforms all across Pakistan and internationally.

The scope of this alliance is to extend Alfa Payment Gateway services to online retailers and help them grow their existing businesses by tapping into the online space. This solution enables online retailers to collect payments in real-time in a simple and secure manner from their customers via multiple payment modes e.g. Pay via a link, Credit and Debit cards, Bank Alfalah Wallets, and Alfa-Bank Accounts.

Group Executive Digital Banking at Bank Alfalah, Yahya Khan was pleased to commemorate this partnership and stated

“This partnership is indeed in line with the Bank’s vision to convert cash to digital services for its customers. It demonstrates our commitment to collaborate with FinTechs and Technology companies and invest in fruitful business expansion partnerships to enable merchants in Pakistan to enter the online marketplace.”

The CEO of Allied Ecommerce Solution – Ahad Rehman stated, “ The pandemic has accelerated the growth of E-Commerce in Pakistan, but many brands are struggling to adapt to these changes, and this is where this strategic partnership steps in to drive brand experience, commercial growth, and high CXP with seamless payment integrations.”

Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

