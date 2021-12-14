Bank Alfalah Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Facility Through QR Codes

Bank Alfalah, the country’s leading financial institution with extensive digital banking offerings, continues to enhance value for its customers. For the first time in Pakistan, the Bank has introduced a Buy Now Pay Later facility which offers the opportunity for customers to scan and pay in installments through QR codes at retail facilities with Alfa while availing 0% markup on various products.

Alfa’s newly launched Buy Now Pay Later on QR feature offers physical product verification before purchase, instant availability, and a simple installment booking process. With no markup and a swift installment process, customers can enjoy convenient shopping on 0% installment plans of up to 1 year, at retail outlets nationwide.

Commenting on the development, Bank Alfalah DBG Head Muhammad Yahya Khan, stated;