By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 22 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Battery Storage In Pakistan A Game Changer For The Energy Grid

As electricity prices soar and solar components become more affordable, battery storage in Pakistan is gaining momentum. Consumers across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are increasingly pairing solar power with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to reduce energy costs, enhance reliability, and minimize dependence on the national grid.



The residential sector now sees a 3-5 year payback period for solar-plus-battery systems, even after a 48% price surge due to duties and surcharges on lithium-ion batteries. In commercial and industrial settings, payback periods range between 4-6 years, depending on energy usage and battery size. As battery economics continue to improve, more consumers are expected to shift toward BESS solutions.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), Pakistan imported an estimated 1.25 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery storage in 2024 alone, with an additional 400 megawatt-hours arriving in just the first two months of 2025. If this trajectory continues, BESS imports could hit 8.75 GWh by 2030—representing 26% of the nation’s projected peak energy demand.

Potential Risks

However, this growth isn’t without risks. Unregulated adoption of battery storage in Pakistan could significantly destabilize the national grid. As more users reduce or eliminate their dependence on the grid, overall demand will shrink, yet capacity payments and fixed costs will remain—driving up tariffs for those still connected.



To avoid grid inefficiencies and stranded power assets, experts urge the government to invest in grid modernization, implement smart metering, and update regulations. This will support decentralized energy systems and allow battery storage in Pakistan to serve not just private consumers but the grid itself through demand response and storage integration.

With timely policy reforms and infrastructure upgrades, battery storage in Pakistan could shift the country’s electricity framework toward a more resilient, sustainable, and consumer-driven future.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business.

