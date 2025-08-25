The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of the Intermediate Science General Group annual examinations for 2025 today, 25th August 2025, at 04:00 pm.

Chairman of the Board, Faqeer Muhammad Lakho, while announcing the results, stated that the first position was jointly secured by Muhammad Haroon, son of Muhammad Aslam (Roll No. 789352) from Bahria College Karsaz, and Maira Khan, daughter of Raja Khan Burdi (Roll No. 800594) from Government Degree Science and Commerce College Malir Cantt. Both students obtained 988 marks out of 1100 with an A-1 grade.

He further shared that Muhammad Anas, son of Muhammad Furqan (Roll No. 789350) from Bahria College Karsaz, secured the second position with 986 marks (A-1 grade), while Ayesha Yaseen, daughter of Muhammad Yaseen (Roll No. 800156) from the same college, stood third with 982 marks (A-1 grade).

Controller of Examinations, Zarina Rashid, provided further details, stating that 16,842 candidates had registered for the Science General Group exams, out of which 16,549 appeared. Among them, 9,199 candidates were declared successful, resulting in a pass percentage of 55.59%.

The breakdown of grades shows that 514 students achieved an A-1 grade, 1,590 secured an A grade, 2,832 obtained a B grade, 2,895 achieved a C grade, 1,327 secured a D grade, and 36 students got an E grade, while 5 candidates simply passed.

How to Check BIEK HSC Part 2 Result 2025

The detailed results have been made available on the official BSEK website and through designated result portals for the convenience of students and parents.

Online: Visit the Karachi board official website → Go to the “Results” section → Select → SCIENCE GENERAL PART-II (25-08-2025).

Official Result Gazette Published by the Board