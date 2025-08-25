By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Biek

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of the Intermediate Science General Group annual examinations for 2025 today, 25th August 2025, at 04:00 pm.

Chairman of the Board, Faqeer Muhammad Lakho, while announcing the results, stated that the first position was jointly secured by Muhammad Haroon, son of Muhammad Aslam (Roll No. 789352) from Bahria College Karsaz, and Maira Khan, daughter of Raja Khan Burdi (Roll No. 800594) from Government Degree Science and Commerce College Malir Cantt. Both students obtained 988 marks out of 1100 with an A-1 grade.

BIEK Declares Intermediate HCS Part-II

He further shared that Muhammad Anas, son of Muhammad Furqan (Roll No. 789350) from Bahria College Karsaz, secured the second position with 986 marks (A-1 grade), while Ayesha Yaseen, daughter of Muhammad Yaseen (Roll No. 800156) from the same college, stood third with 982 marks (A-1 grade).

Controller of Examinations, Zarina Rashid, provided further details, stating that 16,842 candidates had registered for the Science General Group exams, out of which 16,549 appeared. Among them, 9,199 candidates were declared successful, resulting in a pass percentage of 55.59%.

The breakdown of grades shows that 514 students achieved an A-1 grade, 1,590 secured an A grade, 2,832 obtained a B grade, 2,895 achieved a C grade, 1,327 secured a D grade, and 36 students got an E grade, while 5 candidates simply passed.

How to Check BIEK HSC Part 2 Result 2025

The detailed results have been made available on the official BSEK website and through designated result portals for the convenience of students and parents.

Online: Visit the Karachi board official website → Go to the “Results” section → Select → SCIENCE GENERAL PART-II (25-08-2025).

Official Result Gazette Published by the Board

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Spacex Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
SpaceX Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
Joint Committee Highlights Need To Protect Households Connected With Auto Sector
Joint Committee Highlights Need to Protect Households Connected with Auto Sector
Cybersecurity Measures Heating Up As Six New Certs Launched
Netskope Reports 31% Revenue Growth Ahead of US IPO
Punjab Free Laptop Scheme Phase 2 Launch for Students
Pta Introduces Free Wifi Hotspots For Students Across Universities
Islamabad to Roll Out Free Wi-Fi Across 30 Major Public Spots
Oppo F31 Series
Oppo F31 Series Leak Reveals Specs of F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+
Google Drive
Google Drive Now Supports Google Vids for Faster Video Creation
How To Check Fbise Matric Result 2025
FBISE to Announce Inter (Part I & II) Results on THIS Date
Samsung Phones Win Back Young Buyers With Slim Design And Ai
Samsung Phones Win Back Young Buyers with Slim Design and AI
New Toll Rates Announced For Islamabad Lahore M2 Motorway
New Toll Rates Announced for Islamabad-Lahore M2 Motorway
Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan
passport application pakistan
Four New Passport Zones Established in Punjab
Indias Ban On Betting Games Sets Stage For Pakistan To Act What Can We Do
India’s Ban on Betting Games Sets Stage for Pakistan to Act: What Can We Do?