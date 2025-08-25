The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) is expected to announce the results for the 2nd Year Computer Science group on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 4 PM.

Thousands of students across Karachi have been eagerly waiting for the outcome of their hard work throughout the academic year. The expected result announcement has created a wave of anticipation among students, parents, and teachers.

The official result declaration will be made available online on the BIEK website, along with detailed mark sheets. Students will also be able to check their results through SMS services once activated.

Every year, the Karachi Board manages examinations for hundreds of thousands of intermediate students. The Computer Science group is particularly significant as it opens doors for careers in IT, software engineering, artificial intelligence, and computer science, which are rapidly growing fields in Pakistan.

While the announcement is still expected, students have been advised to stay connected with TechJuice for verified updates regarding the final timing and method of result publication.