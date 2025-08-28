The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) result for Science General Group Part-II, declared on August 25, 2025, saw an overall success rate of 55.59 percent.

According to Controller of Examinations Zarina Rashid, a total of 16,842 students registered for the Science General Group annual examinations, out of which 16,549 appeared. Of these, 9,199 candidates passed, bringing the pass percentage to just over half.

Breaking down the grades, 514 students secured A-1, 1,590 achieved A, 2,832 obtained B, 2,895 earned C, 1,327 received D, while 36 managed E. Five students narrowly cleared the exams.

