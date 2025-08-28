By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Karachi Board Class 12 Pre Medical Result 2025 Declared

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) result for Science General Group Part-II, declared on August 25, 2025, saw an overall success rate of 55.59 percent.

According to Controller of Examinations Zarina Rashid, a total of 16,842 students registered for the Science General Group annual examinations, out of which 16,549 appeared. Of these, 9,199 candidates passed, bringing the pass percentage to just over half.

Breaking down the grades, 514 students secured A-1, 1,590 achieved A, 2,832 obtained B, 2,895 earned C, 1,327 received D, while 36 managed E. Five students narrowly cleared the exams.

For complete result details, head over to TechJuice’s coverage here.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Standard Chartered Backs 10 Women Led Startups With Rs1m Each
Standard Chartered Backs 10 Women-Led Startups With Rs1 Million Each
Pakistans Telecom
Pakistan’s Telecom Evolution: Tackling Spectrum Scarcity, Improving QoS, and Paving the Way for 5G
Pakistans Audio Wars How Ronin And Zero Hype Their Way Past Quality Issues
Pakistan’s Audio Wars: How Ronin and Zero Hype Their Way Past Quality Issues
Bitcoin Regains Ground As Trump Bolsters Market Confidence
Bitcoin Regains Ground as Trump Bolsters Market Confidence
Punjab Ends Lahore Bike Lane Project After Traffic Chaos
Punjab Ends Lahore Bike Lane Project After Traffic Chaos
Petrol Prices Decreased In Pakistan
Petrol Price Likely to Rise Next Month
Playstation Plus September 2025 Games Revealed Heres Whats Coming
PlayStation Plus September 2025 Games Revealed: Here’s What’s Coming
Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Q 6690 Enterprise Chipset Featuring Rfid
Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Q-6690 Enterprise Chipset, Featuring RFID
Ecc Authorises Funds To Secure Worker Dues In Usc Closure
ECC Authorises Funds to Secure Worker Dues in Utility Stores Closure
Decoding The Hype Is Chatgpt Plus Really Worth The Pkr 6000 Upgrade
Decoding the Hype: Is ChatGPT Plus Really Worth the PKR 6000 Upgrade?
Windows 11
Windows 11 Improves Bluetooth Performance for Games and Calls
Secp Issues Nbfc Permits To Expand Digital Lending And Fdi
SECP Issues NBFC Permits to Expand Digital Lending and FDI
You Can Now Ask Whatsapp Ai To Make You Sound More Interesting Heres How
You Can Now Ask WhatsApp AI to Make You Sound More Interesting. Here’s How!