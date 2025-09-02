By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 42 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Biek

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced that enrollment forms for the Intermediate Part II Science General Group Annual Examinations 2025 will be accepted starting September 2 and will remain open until October 1, 2025.

Students are required to submit their enrollment forms along with a processing fee of Rs. 1,000 at designated United Bank Limited (UBL) branches within the board’s jurisdiction.

To ease the process, BIEK has also allowed online fee submission through UBL, ensuring that students can avoid long queues at physical branches. The fee can be deposited using the account number UBL-CMA-252536591.

Officials emphasized that the board is committed to removing hurdles for students. In addition to branch collections, UBL’s digital channels have been integrated to simplify the process further. Students must download their enrollment forms and vouchers from the official BIEK website at (www.biek.edu.pk) before submitting the fee.

According to the board, once the fee is deposited, students are required to submit their completed enrollment forms to the relevant section of the board office. Furthermore, BIEK has clarified that enrollment for improvement candidates and those repeating the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part II examinations will also be processed under the same schedule.

