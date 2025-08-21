By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Biek

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has released the mark sheets for the Intermediate Part-II, Science Pre-Engineering Group Annual Examinations 2025.

College and higher secondary school representatives can collect the mark sheets from the concerned section of the Board starting Friday, 22 August 2025, by presenting the principal’s authority letter.

Meanwhile, the mark sheets of private candidates in the Pre-Engineering Group have been dispatched to the addresses provided by them.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

