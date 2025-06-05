By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bilawals Dig At Modi Over Temu Triggers Firestorm On Chinese Product Quality

Bilawal Bhutto’s recent analogy likening Indian PM Narendra Modi to a “Temu version of Netanyahu” has ignited discussions about perceptions of Chinese products and platforms, reflecting broader Western stereotypes.



During a press conference in New York, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating:

“Modi has gone from being the Butcher of Gujarat to the Butcher of Kashmir—and now seems intent on becoming the Butcher of the Indus Valley Civilization.” He further remarked that Modi is a “Temu version of Netanyahu.”

This analogy sparked controversy, as it was perceived by some, including former Finance Minister Asad Umar, as reinforcing outdated Western stereotypes that view Chinese products and platforms as inferior or mere imitations. Critics argue that such comparisons inadvertently undermine the advancements and quality of Chinese innovations.



Temu’s Global Presence and Perception

Temu, an e-commerce platform owned by China’s PDD Holdings, has rapidly expanded its global footprint. In 2024, Temu became the most downloaded shopping app worldwide, with nearly 550 million downloads from the Apple App and Google Play stores. Its parent company, PDD Holdings, reported revenues of $34.8 billion in 2023, showcasing its significant impact on the global e-commerce landscape.

Despite its success, Temu has faced scrutiny over product quality and data privacy concerns. However, its rapid growth indicates a shift in consumer behavior, with many embracing affordable alternatives offered by Chinese platforms.

The controversy surrounding Bhutto’s comment underscores the need to reassess perceptions of Chinese products. China’s advancements in technology and manufacturing have challenged the notion that its products are merely cheap knock-offs. For instance, Chinese-developed fighter jets like the JF-17 and J-10 have demonstrated capabilities comparable to Western counterparts, earning recognition in international defense circles.

As Chinese platforms like Temu continue to gain global traction, it’s essential to move beyond outdated stereotypes and acknowledge the quality and innovation they bring to various industries.

Bilawal Bhutto, Narendra Modi, Temu
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Operation Grey Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers In Pakistan

“Operation Grey” Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers in Pakistan

Apple Loses Legal Battle Has To Allow App Store Payment Links

Apple Loses Legal Battle: Has To Allow App Store Payment Links

Call Of Duty Faces Backlash Over Recent Loadout Microtransaction

Call of Duty Faces Backlash Over Recent Loadout Microtransaction

Intel Nova Lake Cpus Get Major Gpu Overhaul With Xe3 And Xe4

Intel Nova Lake CPUs Get Major GPU Overhaul with Xe3 and Xe4

Tecno Camon 40 Series Captures Androon Lahore Like Never Before Through Shot On Camon Photowalk

TECNO Camon 40 Series Captures Androon Lahore Like Never Before, Through Photowalk

Adobe Launched Photoshop Beta On Android For Free

Adobe Launched Photoshop Beta On Android For Free

Fortnite Will Add More Ai Npcs Despite The Darth Vader Fiasco

Fortnite Will Add More AI NPCs Despite the Darth Vader Fiasco

This Artificial Blood Works With All Blood Types

This Artificial Blood Works With All Blood Types

Islamabad Rolls Out Emission Testing For Vehicles After Lahore

Islamabad rolls out Emission Testing for Vehicles after Lahore

Eddiestealer Malware Exploits Fake Captchas To Steal Credentials

EddieStealer Malware Exploits Fake CAPTCHAs to Steal Credentials

Ncert Issues Advisory On Responsible Social Media Use In Pakistan

NCERT Issues New Advisory on Responsible Social Media Use in Pakistan

Redwire To Start Developing Infrastructure For Mars And Moon

Redwire To Start Developing Infrastructure For Mars & Moon

Eid Holidays Cancelled For Staff Handling Fy26 Budget Finalization

Eid Holidays Cancelled for These Departments, Govt Confirms