Bilawal Bhutto’s recent analogy likening Indian PM Narendra Modi to a “Temu version of Netanyahu” has ignited discussions about perceptions of Chinese products and platforms, reflecting broader Western stereotypes.







During a press conference in New York, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating:

“Modi has gone from being the Butcher of Gujarat to the Butcher of Kashmir—and now seems intent on becoming the Butcher of the Indus Valley Civilization.” He further remarked that Modi is a “Temu version of Netanyahu.”

This analogy sparked controversy, as it was perceived by some, including former Finance Minister Asad Umar, as reinforcing outdated Western stereotypes that view Chinese products and platforms as inferior or mere imitations. Critics argue that such comparisons inadvertently undermine the advancements and quality of Chinese innovations.

Bilawal Bhutto in a media talk has rightly critiqued Modi and compared him with Netanyahu . Unfortunately the analogy he used was disparaging for @shoptemu. He should know that Temu is not a poor copy. Even in the USA it has been the app with the fastest growing user base and its… — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 4, 2025







Temu’s Global Presence and Perception

Temu, an e-commerce platform owned by China’s PDD Holdings, has rapidly expanded its global footprint. In 2024, Temu became the most downloaded shopping app worldwide, with nearly 550 million downloads from the Apple App and Google Play stores. Its parent company, PDD Holdings, reported revenues of $34.8 billion in 2023, showcasing its significant impact on the global e-commerce landscape.

Despite its success, Temu has faced scrutiny over product quality and data privacy concerns. However, its rapid growth indicates a shift in consumer behavior, with many embracing affordable alternatives offered by Chinese platforms.

The controversy surrounding Bhutto’s comment underscores the need to reassess perceptions of Chinese products. China’s advancements in technology and manufacturing have challenged the notion that its products are merely cheap knock-offs. For instance, Chinese-developed fighter jets like the JF-17 and J-10 have demonstrated capabilities comparable to Western counterparts, earning recognition in international defense circles.

As Chinese platforms like Temu continue to gain global traction, it’s essential to move beyond outdated stereotypes and acknowledge the quality and innovation they bring to various industries.