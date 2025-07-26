By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 7 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Abbottabad

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad has announced the Class 9th result for 2025 today, July 26, at 2:00 AM (PST). Students can now check their results online.

How to Check BISE Abbottabad Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit the official site of the BISE Abbottabad board → choose the Class 9th result link → enter your roll number and submit

 

Class 9th Position Holders

Arts Group:

Position Name Roll Number Marks father’s Name Institution
1st Areeba Nazeer 171357 1069 (Grade A1) Muhammad Nazeer Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sarai Saleh, Haripur
2nd Anam Bibi 169072 1050 (Grade A1) Farman Ali Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sarai Niamat Khan, Haripur
3rd Walija Khan 166067 1044 (Grade A1) Shafaqat Khan Government Girls High School, Bagra, Haripur

 

Science Group:

Position Name Roll Number Marks father’s Name Institution
1st Sidra Saeed Ur Rehman  175605 1161 (Grade A1) Saeed Ur Rehman Jinnah Jam-e-Public School & College, Haripur
2nd Areeba Jadoon 175471 1159 (Grade A1) Yasir Khan Jinnah Jam-e-Public School & College, Haripur
3rd Zufishan Ahmed 192750 1158 (Grade A1) Shahid Mehmood Tammer-i-Wattan Public Schools and Colleges, Shehlia Road, Chikry Ali, Mansehra

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tech Companies Flaunt Ai Innovations Despite U S China Chip Disputes

Tech Companies Flaunt AI Innovations Despite U.S.-China Chip Disputes

Bise Abbottabad

BISE Abbottabad Announces Matric Part 1 Position Holders

Samsung

Samsung to Expand Phone AI Capabilities Beyond Gemini

Infinix Hot 60

Infinix Hot 60 Series Goes Global – Full Specs Inside

Riddara Rd6

Riddara RD6 Electric Truck Price Officially Revealed

Oppo A6 Series

Oppo A6 Series Promises Exciting Surprises Ahead of Launch

Hackers Exploit Youtube Discord To Deploy Info Stealing Malware

Hackers Exploit YouTube, Discord to Deploy Info-Stealing Malware

You Wont Believe Fortnites Unexpected Leonardo Dicaprio Movie Collab

You Won’t Believe Fortnite’s Surprising Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Collab!

Govt Completes Cybersecurity Audit Of 15 Federal Ministries In Pakistan

Govt. Completes Cybersecurity Audit of 15 Federal Ministries in Pakistan

Sbp Unveils New Framework To Ease Bank Account Opening

SBP Unveils New Framework to Ease Bank Account Opening

Easypaisa Vs Jazzcash The Ultimate Mobile Wallet Showdown In 2025

Easypaisa vs JazzCash: The Ultimate Mobile Wallet Showdown in 2025

Pta Qos Survey Flags Major Issues With Fixed Line Broadband Services

PTA QoS Survey Flags Major Issues with Fixed-Line Broadband Services

Honor X6c

Honor X6c Launched in Pakistan with Impressive Specs & Price