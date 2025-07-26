The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad has announced the Class 9th result for 2025 today, July 26, at 2:00 AM (PST). Students can now check their results online.

How to Check BISE Abbottabad Class 9th Result 2025

Online: Visit the official site of the BISE Abbottabad board → choose the Class 9th result link → enter your roll number and submit

Class 9th Position Holders

Arts Group:

Position Name Roll Number Marks father’s Name Institution 1st Areeba Nazeer 171357 1069 (Grade A1) Muhammad Nazeer Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sarai Saleh, Haripur 2nd Anam Bibi 169072 1050 (Grade A1) Farman Ali Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sarai Niamat Khan, Haripur 3rd Walija Khan 166067 1044 (Grade A1) Shafaqat Khan Government Girls High School, Bagra, Haripur

Science Group: