By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Bahawalpur Class 9 Result 2025 Declared

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur announced the Class 9th Result for 2025 on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students from the Bahawalpur division can check their 9th-class results through multiple channels, listed below.

How to Check BISE Bahawalpur Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit the official website of Bahawalpur board → Click on “SSC Part-I Annual Result 2025” → Enter your roll number → Submit to view/download the result.
  • SMS: Send your roll number to 800298 to receive your result via SMS.
  • Helpline: For assistance, contact 062-9255497

Districts Covered: Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan

Click here for All Punjab Boards Class 9 result 2025.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

