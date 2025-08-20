Bise Bahawalpur Class 9 Result 2025 Declared

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur announced the Class 9th Result for 2025 on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students from the Bahawalpur division can check their 9th-class results through multiple channels, listed below.

How to Check BISE Bahawalpur Class 9th Result 2025

Online : Visit the official website of Bahawalpur board → Click on “SSC Part-I Annual Result 2025” → Enter your roll number → Submit to view/download the result.

: Visit the official website of Bahawalpur board → Click on “SSC Part-I Annual Result 2025” → Enter your roll number → Submit to view/download the result. SMS : Send your roll number to 800298 to receive your result via SMS.

: Send your roll number to 800298 to receive your result via SMS. Helpline: For assistance, contact 062-9255497

Districts Covered: Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan

Click here for All Punjab Boards Class 9 result 2025.