The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bannu has officially declared the results of the Intermediate (Part I & Part II) Annual Examination 2025 (First Term) today, Saturday, August 30, 2025.

A special ceremony was held at the Bannu Board office at 10:00 AM, where the names of the top position holders were announced. The complete results will be available later today on the official BISE Bannu website.

How to Check BISE Bannu HSSC Part I & II Result 2025

Students can check their results:

Online: Visit the board’s official website (https://www.biseb.edu.pk) and enter your roll number.

By SMS: Send your roll number to the code 9818 (applicable for all KPK boards).