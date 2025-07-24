By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise D G Khan Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) D.G. Khan Class 10th Result 2025 was officially announced today, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST).

Students in the D.G. Khan division can now check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE D.G. Khan Class 10th Result 2025

  1. Online: Visit bisedgkhan.edu.pk → click “10th Class Result 2025” → enter your roll number → submit to view results
  2. SMS: Send DGK <roll number> to 800295, or simply send roll number to 800295 to get your result by SMS
  3. Helpline: Call 064‑2689010 for result‑related support

Districts Covered

  • Dera Ghazi Khan
  • Muzaffargarh
  • Layyah
  • Rajanpur

After verifying their result, students should download or print a copy and follow the board’s updates for rechecking, supplementary exams, and 1st-year admissions.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

