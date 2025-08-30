The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DI Khan has officially announced the results of the Intermediate Part I & II Annual Examination 2025 today, Saturday, August 30, 2025.

At 10:00 AM, a ceremony was held to highlight the achievements of top position holders, attended by board officials and education representatives. The complete results will be available later today on the official BISE DI Khan website.

How to Check BISE DI Khan Part I & Part II Result 2025

Students can check their results:

Online: through the board’s official website (www.bisedik.edu.pk/).

Helpline: Call 0966-730501-3 for any queries related to results.