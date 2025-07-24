By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Faisalabad Class 10th Result 2025 Declared

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Class 10th result 2025 was announced today, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Faisalabad Division can check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Faisalabad Class 10th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit bisefsd.edu.pk → choose the Class 10th result link → enter your roll number and submit
  • SMS: Send your roll number to 800240 via mobile SMS
  • Helpline: Call the Controller’s office at +92‑41‑251‑7710 or general inquiries at +92‑41‑251‑7721, +92‑41‑251‑7722

Districts Covered: Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh.

Students should download or print their result and stay tuned for details on rechecking, supplementary exams, and admission procedures.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tiktok Releases Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

TikTok releases Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

Bise D G Khan Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

BISE D.G. Khan Class 10th Result 2025 Announced!

Bise Bahawalpur Class 10th Result 2025 Out

BISE Bahawalpur Class 10th Result 2025 Out

Bise Lahore Matric Result 2025 Officially Announced

BISE Lahore Matric Result 2025 Officially Announced!

Bise Rawalpindi Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

BISE Rawalpindi Class 10th Result 2025 Announced!

Bise Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

BISE Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

Bise Multan Class 10th Result 2025 Out

BISE Multan Class 10th Result 2025 Out!

Bise Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025 Published

BISE Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025 Published!

Bise Rawalpindi

BISE Rawalpindi Announces Matric 2025 Position Holders

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2025 Toppers List

Bise

BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2025: Top Position Holders

Bise

BISE Sargodha Matric Result 2025: Position Holders List

Meta

Meta Enhances Instagram Safety Controls for Kids’ Accounts Managed by Adults