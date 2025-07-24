BISE Faisalabad Class 10th Result 2025 Declared!
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Class 10th result 2025 was announced today, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Faisalabad Division can check their results online or via SMS.
How to Check BISE Faisalabad Class 10th Result 2025
- Online: Visit bisefsd.edu.pk → choose the Class 10th result link → enter your roll number and submit
- SMS: Send your roll number to 800240 via mobile SMS
- Helpline: Call the Controller’s office at +92‑41‑251‑7710 or general inquiries at +92‑41‑251‑7721, +92‑41‑251‑7722
Districts Covered: Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh.
Students should download or print their result and stay tuned for details on rechecking, supplementary exams, and admission procedures.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
BISE D.G. Khan Class 10th Result 2025 Announced!
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) D.G. Khan Class 10th Result 2025 was officially announced today, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students in the.
BISE Bahawalpur Class 10th Result 2025 Out
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur Class 10th Result 2025 has been officially declared today, Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM.
BISE Lahore Matric Result 2025 Officially Announced!
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially released the Class 10th result 2025 today, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Lahore,.
BISE Rawalpindi Class 10th Result 2025 Announced!
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi Class 10th Result 2025 is now officially available as of Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00.
BISE Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025 Announced
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025 has been officially released today, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Gujranwala.