Bise Faisalabad Class 10th Result 2025 Declared

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Class 10th result 2025 was announced today, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Faisalabad Division can check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Faisalabad Class 10th Result 2025

Online : Visit bisefsd.edu.pk → choose the Class 10th result link → enter your roll number and submit

: Visit bisefsd.edu.pk → choose the Class 10th result link → enter your roll number and submit SMS : Send your roll number to 800240 via mobile SMS

: Send your roll number to 800240 via mobile SMS Helpline: Call the Controller’s office at +92‑41‑251‑7710 or general inquiries at +92‑41‑251‑7721, +92‑41‑251‑7722

Districts Covered: Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh.

Students should download or print their result and stay tuned for details on rechecking, supplementary exams, and admission procedures.