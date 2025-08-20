By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2025 Declared

The result for Class 9th by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad was announced on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students from Faisalabad Division can check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Faisalabad Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit the official website of the BISE Faisalabad board→ choose the Class 10th result link → enter your roll number and submit
  • SMS: Send your roll number to 800240 via SMS
  • Helpline: Call the Controller’s office at +92‑41‑251‑7710 or general inquiries at +92‑41‑251‑7721, +92‑41‑251‑7722

Districts Covered: Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

Students should download or print their results and stay tuned for details on rechecking, supplementary exams, and admission procedures.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

