Bise Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2025 Declared

The result for Class 9th by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad was announced on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students from Faisalabad Division can check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Faisalabad Class 9th Result 2025

Online : Visit the official website of the BISE Faisalabad board→ choose the Class 10th result link → enter your roll number and submit

Send your roll number to 800240 via SMS

Call the Controller's office at +92‑41‑251‑7710 or general inquiries at +92‑41‑251‑7721, +92‑41‑251‑7722

Districts Covered: Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

Students should download or print their results and stay tuned for details on rechecking, supplementary exams, and admission procedures.