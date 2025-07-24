BISE Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025 Announced
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025 has been officially released today, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Gujranwala division can now check their matric results online or via SMS.
How to Check BISE Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025
- Online: Visit bisegrw.edu.pk → click “SSC Part II Result 2025” → enter your roll number (e.g., GRW 123456) → view/download result
- SMS: Send GRW <roll number> to 800299 to receive your result by text
- Helpline: For inquiries, contact 055‑9200751‑755
Districts Covered: Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Narowal.
After checking the result, students should download or print their marksheet and lookout for updates on rechecking and 1st-year admissions.
