By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has announced the Class 9th Result 2025 on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 am PST.

Students from the Gujranwala division can now check their matric results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Gujranwala Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit the Gujranwala board’s official website → click “SSC Part II Result 2025” → enter your roll number (e.g., GRW 123456) → view/download result
  • SMS: Send GRW <roll number> to 800299 to receive your result by text
  • Helpline: For inquiries, contact 055‑9200751‑755

Districts Covered: Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Narowal.

After checking the result, students should download or print their marksheet and look out for updates on rechecking and 1st-year admissions.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

A New Malware Tricks People Into Clicking On Fake Chatgpt Links Apps
A New Malware Tricks People Into Clicking on Fake ChatGPT Links, Apps
Minecrafts Fall Drop Unveils Copper Wonders Loot Shelves
Minecraft’s Fall Drop Unveils Copper Wonders & Loot Shelves
Fbr Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form
FBR Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form
Bise Dg Khan Class 9th Result 2025 Announced
BISE DG Khan Class  9th Result 2025 Announced
Bise Multan Class 9th Result 2025 Declared
BISE Multan Class 9th Result 2025 Declared
Bise Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025 Out
BISE Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025 Out
Bise Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 Published
BISE Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 Published
Bise Bahawalpur Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All BISE Punjab Boards Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Sargodha Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
Punjab Finalizes Cost Plan For E Taxi Service
Punjab Finalizes Cost Plan for E-Taxi Service