GUJRANWALA— The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala officially declared the Matric Result 2025 on Wednesday. Shafayat Rasool, Alisha Zaib, and Fatima Shireez shared the first position, marking a proud academic milestone for the region.

In total, 19 students secured top positions, showcasing strong competition and exceptional achievement in this year’s exams. Girls outperformed boys by claiming seven top positions, while boys secured three overall positions among the top ranks.

BISE Gujranwala Position Holders 2025

Position Student(s) Marks 1st Shafayat Rasool, Alisha Zaib, and Fatima Shireez 1187 2nd Muhammad Mohed and Muhammad Abdullah 1186 3rd Five Students 1185

Muhammad Mohed and Muhammad Abdullah shared the second position, each scoring 1,186 marks. Meanwhile, the third position was jointly claimed by five students, all scoring 1,185 marks.

This year’s result reflects a high level of academic excellence and determination among Gujranwala students. The board congratulated all position holders and appreciated the support of families and teachers behind their success. Chairman BISE Gujranwala praised the students’ efforts and encouraged them to keep striving for future success.