The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Kohat has officially announced the results of the HSSC Part I and Part II Annual-I Examination 2025 today, Saturday, August 30, 2025.

At 10:00 AM, the top position holders were announced in a special ceremony at Iftikhar Auditorium, Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), Kohat.

Following the ceremony, the complete results are now available online at 11:30 AM through the official BISE Kohat website.

How to Check BISE Kohat HSSC Part I & II Result 2025

Students can check their results:

Online: through the board’s official website (www.bisekt.edu.pk).

SMS: Send your roll number to the code 9818 (applicable for all KPK boards).