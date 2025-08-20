By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced the Class 9 result for the 2025 Matric exams.

Students from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib can now check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check Lahore Board Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit the Lahore board official website → Go to the “Results” section → select Class 9th → enter your roll number and submit
  • SMS: Send your roll number to 800291 via mobile text
  • Helpline: Contact BISE Lahore at +92‑42‑99200192‑197 for any inquiries

After checking their results, students should download or print the result card and monitor updates on rechecking and admissions.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

