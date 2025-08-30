The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand has officially announced the results of the Intermediate Part I & II Annual Examination 2025 (First Term) today, Saturday, August 30, 2025.

A special ceremony was held at 10:00 AM in the Auditorium of the University of Malakand to honor the top position holders. Students who secured leading ranks were awarded recognition in the presence of board officials and education representatives.

The complete result has been published on the official BISE Malakand website (www.bisemalakand.edu.pk) at 2:00 PM. To facilitate students, PDF result files are also shared through a Google Drive link on the official Facebook page of BISE Malakand (https://www.facebook.com/bisemkdofficial).

How to Check BISE Malakand Part I & Part II Result 2025

Students can check their results: