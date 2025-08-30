By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 24 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Malakand

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand has officially announced the results of the Intermediate Part I & II Annual Examination 2025 (First Term) today, Saturday, August 30, 2025.

A special ceremony was held at 10:00 AM in the Auditorium of the University of Malakand to honor the top position holders. Students who secured leading ranks were awarded recognition in the presence of board officials and education representatives.

The complete result has been published on the official BISE Malakand website (www.bisemalakand.edu.pk) at 2:00 PM. To facilitate students, PDF result files are also shared through a Google Drive link on the official Facebook page of BISE Malakand (https://www.facebook.com/bisemkdofficial).

How to Check BISE Malakand Part I & Part II Result 2025

Students can check their results:

  • Online through the board’s official website (www.bisemalakand.edu.pk).
  • Via SMS by sending the roll number to 8583.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Bise Kohat
BISE Kohat HSSC Part I & II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Peshawar
BISE Peshawar Intermediate Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Di Khan
BISE DI Khan Intermediate Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Swat
BISE Swat Intermediate Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Abbottabad
BISE Abbottabad HSSC Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Declared
All Kp Boards Hssc Result 2025 Announced
All KPK Boards Declare HSSC 1st & 2nd Year Results 2025
New Model To Improve Pakistans Human Development Index
New Model to Improve Pakistan’s Human Development Index
Punjab Hikes Traffic Fines 10x To Curb Violations
Lahore Traffic Police Issue 37,000 Fines in August
High Level Meeting Reviews Governments Electric Bike Incentive Campaign
Karachi Mayor Launches Electric Bikes for KMC Staff
Sbp
SBP Launches PESIA for Monitoring Overseas Equity Investments
Fast Cables Joins Uaes Taqa Vendor Network
Fast Cables Profit Falls 33% to Rs1.27bn in FY25
Flood relief
ADB Grants $3M Flood Relief Aid to Pakistan
Colleges In Sindh
Punjab Extends School Closures in Flood-Hit Areas