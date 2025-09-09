By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Malakand Topper Faces Deportation For Afghan Refugee Identity

Ziauddin Yousafzai, father of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, has raised alarm over the potential deportation of Fatima Bibi, an Afghan refugee and BISE Malakand topper. Fatima, who secured second position with 1131 marks in the board exams for pre-medical group, faces expulsion to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, where girls are banned from education.

In a series of posts on X, Yousafzai appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur to stop Fatima’s deportation. He warned that the BISE Malakand topper’s achievements would go to waste if she were sent back to Afghanistan, where the Taliban’s restrictions silence classrooms for girls.

“Her books will be locked away, her classroom replaced with silence, and her dreams buried under Taliban’s gender apartheid,” Yousafzai wrote. He called on the government to allow Fatima to pursue her education in Pakistan and to introduce special visas or scholarships for Afghan girls barred from schools in their homeland.

Fatima’s case unfolds amid an intensified national campaign to deport Afghan refugees. Since April 2025, more than 200,000 Afghans have been compelled to leave Pakistan, with over 135,000 departures in April alone and 67,000 in May. Additionally, reports indicate that 944 Afghan families, totaling around 6,700 individuals, have been deported since April 1

Advocates argue that Fatima’s success as a BISE Malakand topper shows the potential of Afghan students in Pakistan if given access to education. Her situation has now become symbolic of the broader debate over refugee rights, with activists urging Islamabad to prioritize talent and human rights over political expediency.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Railways
Multan Train Services Disrupted as Floods Threaten Rail Links
Federal Cabinet Restores 25 Income Tax Rebate For Teachers
KP Introduces Licensing Requirement for All Teachers
Nic Cohort 4 Deadline Announced
NIC Cohort 4 Deadline Announced
changan Alsvin Black Series
Changan Launches Alsvin Black Series in Pakistan with New Features
Govt Weighs New Taxes To Fund Islamabads Jinnah Medical Complex
Govt Weighs New Taxes to Fund Islamabad’s Jinnah Medical Complex
Pakistan
Amnesty Alleges Pakistan Using Firewall, Phone Tapping to Spy on Citizens
Pta 3 Year Survey Exposes Complaints And Telco Service Gaps
PTA 3-Year Survey Exposes Complaints and Telco Service Gaps
Ncert Warns Of A Code Injection Vulnerability Affecting Worldwide
NCERT Warns Of A Code Injection Vulnerability Affecting Worldwide
Government Steps In With Electricity Bill Relief For Flood Victims
Government Steps in with Electricity Bill Relief for Flood Victims
Fbr Launches Digital Invoicing System To Streamline Sales Tax
FBR Launches Digital Invoicing System to Streamline Sales Tax
Microsoft Seals A Brand New Ai Deal With Nebius Sending Shares Soaring
Microsoft Seals A Brand New AI Deal With Nebius, Sending Shares Soaring
Psdp 2025 26 Cuts Ministry Budgets Raises Corporate Funding
PSDP 2025-26 Cuts Ministry Budgets, Raises Corporate Funding
Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025
Bangladesh Govt Announces 500 Scholarships for Pakistani Students