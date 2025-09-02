By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Mardan

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has officially announced the results of the HSSC Part I & II Annual Examination 2025 today, on September 2, 2025. Students and institutions across the region can now access the complete results and DMCs.

At 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 2, a special ceremony was held at the Mardan Board Office to honor the top position holders. Leading students were recognized for their outstanding performance in the presence of board officials and education representatives.

The complete result has been published on the official BISE Mardan website (https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/) at 12:30 PM.

How to Check BISE Mardan Part I & Part II Result 2025

Students can check their results:

Online: Visit the board’s official website (https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/).
Helpline: Call the helpline at 0800-30250.

BISE Mardan Board HSSC Part-1 Complete Result

BISE Mardan Board HSSC Part-2 Complete Result

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

