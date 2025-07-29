BISE Mardan Matric Result 2025 Declared!
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has announced the Class 9th and 10th results for 2025 today, July 29, at 2:00 AM (PST). Students can now check their results online.
Check the Complete Result of SSC Annual-I Examination 2025 Below
Class 9th
Class 10th
How to Check BISE Mardan Class 9th Result 2025
- Online: Visit the official site of the BISE Mardan board (https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/) → choose the Class 9th result link → enter your roll number and submit
