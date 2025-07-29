By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Mardan

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has announced the Class 9th and 10th results for 2025 today, July 29, at 2:00 AM (PST). Students can now check their results online.

Check the Complete Result of SSC Annual-I Examination 2025 Below

Class 9th

Class 10th

How to Check BISE Mardan Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit the official site of the BISE Mardan board (https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/) → choose the Class 9th result link → enter your roll number and submit

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

