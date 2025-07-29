Bise Mardan Website Restored After Crash During Matric Result 2025 Release

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan officially declared the Matric Annual-I Examination 2025 results today. However, shortly after the announcement, the board’s official website experienced significant technical difficulties, leaving thousands of students unable to access their results online. The website is now functioning properly after facing technical issues earlier today.

Our technical team has reviewed the issue and found that the BISE Mardan website is hosted on one of the most affordable hosting providers in Germany, Hetzner. It appears the board is utilizing either a virtual or dedicated server, procured through a local hosting reseller in Pakistan.

The current hosting setup seems to be mismanaged, indicating a lack of proper configuration and technical oversight. This is a recurring issue we have observed across several similar websites.

Given the critical role the BISE Mardan website plays in disseminating important academic information to students, it would be worth investigating how much is being allocated for its hosting infrastructure. Reliable and well-managed hosting is essential for the smooth operation of such a vital digital platform.

The issue began early in the morning, with students reporting that the website either failed to load or remained stuck on a blank page. Despite repeated attempts, many candidates were unable to retrieve their results due to the system crashing under high traffic.

This isn’t the first time such disruptions have occurred during major result announcements. Earlier this month, several Punjab educational boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, faced similar technical failures when releasing their Matric results. Students and parents expressed frustration over the lack of a stable digital infrastructure to handle peak-time traffic.

Why Is This a Recurring Issue with No Permanent Fix?

Students are questioning why educational boards across the country continue to rely on underprepared online systems for high-volume result announcements. Despite repeated failures in previous years, no substantial upgrades or contingency plans have been introduced to ensure a seamless experience.

In the digital age, when students expect fast and reliable access to academic information, the repeated crashing of result portals reflects poorly on the capacity and preparedness of education boards. There has been no official communication from BISE Mardan regarding the website’s downtime or when students can expect normal access to resume.