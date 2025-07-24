Bise Multan Class 10th Result 2025 Out

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan Class 10th Result 2025 has been officially released on July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST).

Students in Multan division can now access their results online or through SMS.

How to Check BISE Multan Class 10th Result 2025:

Online: Go to www.bisemultan.edu.pk → Navigate to SSC Annual Result 2025 → Enter roll number → View/download your result. SMS: Send your roll number to 800293 to receive your result via SMS. Helpline: Dial 061-9210025 for any result-related inquiries.

Districts Covered: Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran