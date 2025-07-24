By Manik Aftab ⏐ 7 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Multan Class 10th Result 2025 Out

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan Class 10th Result 2025 has been officially released on July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST).

Students in Multan division can now access their results online or through SMS.

How to Check BISE Multan Class 10th Result 2025:

  1. Online: Go to www.bisemultan.edu.pk → Navigate to SSC Annual Result 2025 → Enter roll number → View/download your result.
  2. SMS: Send your roll number to 800293 to receive your result via SMS.
  3. Helpline: Dial 061-9210025 for any result-related inquiries.

Districts Covered: Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

