By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Multan Class 9th Result 2025 Declared

The Class 9th Result for 2025 by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan was announced on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students in the Multan division can now access their results online or through SMS.

How to Check BISE Multan Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Go to the official website of Multan board → Navigate to SSC Annual Result 2025 → Enter roll number → View/download your result.
  • SMS: Send your roll number to 800293 to receive your result via SMS.
  • Helpline: Call 061-9210025 for any inquiries related to results.

Districts Covered: Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.

Stay tuned to TechJuice for more!

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

A New Malware Tricks People Into Clicking On Fake Chatgpt Links Apps
A New Malware Tricks People Into Clicking on Fake ChatGPT Links, Apps
Minecrafts Fall Drop Unveils Copper Wonders Loot Shelves
Minecraft’s Fall Drop Unveils Copper Wonders & Loot Shelves
Fbr Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form
FBR Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form
Bise Dg Khan Class 9th Result 2025 Announced
BISE DG Khan Class  9th Result 2025 Announced
Bise Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025 Out
BISE Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025 Out
Bise Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 Published
BISE Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 Published
Bise Bahawalpur Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All BISE Punjab Boards Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Sargodha Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
Punjab Finalizes Cost Plan For E Taxi Service
Punjab Finalizes Cost Plan for E-Taxi Service