BISE Multan Class 9th Result 2025 Declared
The Class 9th Result for 2025 by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan was announced on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.
Students in the Multan division can now access their results online or through SMS.
How to Check BISE Multan Class 9th Result 2025
- Online: Go to the official website of Multan board → Navigate to SSC Annual Result 2025 → Enter roll number → View/download your result.
- SMS: Send your roll number to 800293 to receive your result via SMS.
- Helpline: Call 061-9210025 for any inquiries related to results.
Districts Covered: Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.
