By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 26 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Peshawar

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has officially announced the results of the Intermediate Part I & II Annual Examination 2025 today, Saturday, August 30, 2025.

A special ceremony was held at 10:00 AM, where the names of the top position holders were announced. The complete results will be available later today on the official BISE Peshawar website.

How to Check BISE Peshawar Part I & Part II Result 2025

To check the result, students can:

  • Visit https://www.bisep.edu.pk
  • Send roll number via SMS to 9818
  • Call the helpline at 091-9221404

 

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

