BISE Peshawar Intermediate Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has officially announced the results of the Intermediate Part I & II Annual Examination 2025 today, Saturday, August 30, 2025.
A special ceremony was held at 10:00 AM, where the names of the top position holders were announced. The complete results will be available later today on the official BISE Peshawar website.
How to Check BISE Peshawar Part I & Part II Result 2025
To check the result, students can:
- Visit https://www.bisep.edu.pk
- Send roll number via SMS to 9818
- Call the helpline at 091-9221404