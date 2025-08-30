The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has officially announced the results of the Intermediate Part I & II Annual Examination 2025 today, Saturday, August 30, 2025.

A special ceremony was held at 10:00 AM, where the names of the top position holders were announced. The complete results will be available later today on the official BISE Peshawar website.

How to Check BISE Peshawar Part I & Part II Result 2025

To check the result, students can: