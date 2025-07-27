By Manik Aftab ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Peshawar Matric Result 2025 Date Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has confirmed the release date for the Matric Result 2025.

The board will announce the SSC Annual-I 2025 results on Monday, July 28, at 4:00 PM.

Earlier that day, at 2:00 PM, the board will hold a special ceremony at its auditorium to honor the top position holders.

How to Check BISE Peshawar Matric Result 2025

Students can check their results through the following methods:

  • Website: Visit www.bisep.edu.pk, go to the “Results” section, and enter your roll number.
  • SMS: Send your roll number to 9818 to receive the result via text.
  • Gazette: Download the complete Matric Result 2025 gazette from the board’s website.

Looking for other board results?

We’ve also compiled Matric Result 2025 updates for all Punjab boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and DG Khan. Check them all in one place, right here.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

