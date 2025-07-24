BISE Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025 Published!
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025 has been officially published on July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST).
Students can view their SSC results through the board’s website, SMS service, or helpline.
How to Check BISE Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025
- Online: Visit www.bisesahiwal.edu.pk → Click on 10th Class Result 2025 → Enter roll number → Get result.
- SMS: Send your roll number to 800292 to receive the result via SMS.
- Helpline: Call 040-9200516 for further information or support.
Districts Covered: Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
BISE Faisalabad Class 10th Result 2025 Declared!
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Class 10th result 2025 was announced today, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Faisalabad Division can.
BISE D.G. Khan Class 10th Result 2025 Announced!
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) D.G. Khan Class 10th Result 2025 was officially announced today, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students in the.
BISE Bahawalpur Class 10th Result 2025 Out
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur Class 10th Result 2025 has been officially declared today, Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM.
BISE Lahore Matric Result 2025 Officially Announced!
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially released the Class 10th result 2025 today, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Lahore,.
BISE Rawalpindi Class 10th Result 2025 Announced!
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi Class 10th Result 2025 is now officially available as of Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00.