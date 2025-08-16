The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 has been officially published on August 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST).

Students can view their SSC results through the board’s website, SMS service, or helpline.

How to Check BISE Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025

Online: Visit the Sahiwal board official website → Click on 10th Class Result 2025 → Enter roll number → Get result. SMS: Send your roll number to 800292 to receive the result via SMS. Helpline: Call 040-9200516 for further information or support.

Districts Covered: Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan