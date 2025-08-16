By TechJuice ⏐ 8 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025 Published

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 has been officially published on August 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST).

Students can view their SSC results through the board’s website, SMS service, or helpline.

How to Check BISE Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025

  1. Online: Visit the Sahiwal board official website → Click on 10th Class Result 2025 → Enter roll number → Get result.
  2. SMS: Send your roll number to 800292 to receive the result via SMS.
  3. Helpline: Call 040-9200516 for further information or support.

Districts Covered: Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan

 

