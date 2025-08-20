Bise Sargodha Class 9 Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has officially announced the Class 9 Result for 2025 today, August 20.

Students from the Bahawalpur division can now check their 9th-class results through multiple channels.

How to Check BISE Sargodha Class 9th Result 2025

Online : Visit the official website of the Sargodha board → Click on “SSC Part-I Annual Result 2025” → Enter your roll number → Submit to view/download the result.

: Visit the official website of the Sargodha board → Click on “SSC Part-I Annual Result 2025” → Enter your roll number → Submit to view/download the result. SMS : Send your roll number to 800290 to receive your result via SMS.

: Send your roll number to 800290 to receive your result via SMS. Helpline: For assistance, contact 048-3250051 or 048-3250052

Districts Covered: Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar

