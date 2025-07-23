By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 55 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
SARGODHA— The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha announced the Matric Result 2025 on Wednesday. The board also revealed the names of top-performing students from both government and private schools.

BISE Sargodha Matric Toppers 2025

Position Topper’s name Marks
1st Marwa Sohail 1187
2nd Siraj Khan 1186
3rd Asad, Mubeen, and Muneeb ur Rehman 1184

Marwa Sohail, a student from a private school, secured the first position by scoring 1187 marks. Her outstanding performance highlights her dedication and academic excellence.

Siraj Khan, from Government High School Kammar Mushani, earned the second position with 1186 marks. His success is a proud achievement for the public education sector.

Two students, Asad Mubeen and Muneeb ur Rehman, both secured 1184 marks, sharing the third position in this year’s board exams.

This year’s result reflects strong academic competition between public and private institutions. It also showcases the consistent hard work of students throughout the region.

