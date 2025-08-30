The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat has officially declared the results of the Intermediate (Part I & Part II) Annual Examination 2025 today, Saturday, August 30, 2025.

The top three position holders of the Intermediate Part I & II (Annual-I) Examination 2025 are announced on August 30 at 10:00 AM in the Swat Board Auditorium. The complete results will be available later today on the official BISE Swat website.

How to Check BISE Swat Intermediate Part I & Part II Result 2025

Students can check their results:

Official Website: Visit https://www.bisess.edu.pk/site/.

SMS: Send your roll number to 8333.

Helpline: Call 0946-865670 for any queries related to results.