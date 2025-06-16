By Saqib ⏐ 15 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bisp And Pakistan Post To Collaborate On Digital Payment Solutions
In a significant development, the Benazir Income Support Program has partnered with Pakistan Post to provide digital payment solutions for stipend distribution.
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held a meeting with Director General Pakistan Post, Mr. Samiullah Khan, at BISP Headquarters today to explore digital payment solutions for disbursing stipends to beneficiaries through biometric verification.
A pilot project will be launched initially, and it was agreed that technical teams from both organizations will soon meet to assess system integration. Chairperson Rubina Khalid emphasized BISP’s intent to collaborate with Pakistan Post in providing convenient and secure digital payment options for over 10 million beneficiaries across the country.
DG Pakistan Post assured full support and proposed continuous technical consultations to move the initiative forward. The meeting also discussed data sharing of updated beneficiary contact details and the provision of postal services in rural areas. The meeting was attended by DG CT BISP, DG NSER, CTO BISP, and senior officials from Pakistan Post.

BISP stipend, Digital Banking, Pakistan Post
Saqib

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Stop Scrolling These Paid Android Apps Are Actually Worth It

Stop Scrolling: These Paid Android Apps Are Actually Worth It!

Matric Result Date Announced

Matric Result Date Announced

Amazon To Launch Major Satellite Batch In Starlink Rival Push

Amazon to Launch Major Satellite Batch in Starlink Rival Push

Say Hello To Mercantile Preferred Partners Mpp Upgrading Your Iphone In Pakistan Just Got Smarter

Say Hello to Mercantile Preferred Partners (MPP) – Upgrading Your iPhone in Pakistan Just Got Smarter

Aps3e Open Source Emulator Quietly Launches On Play Store

aPS3e Open-Source Emulator Quietly Launches On Play Store

International Payments Firm Lemfi Acquires Fintech Startup To Expand Immigrant Credit Solutions

LemFi acquires fintech Pillar, to Launch Credit Cards for Immigrants

Best Spine Chilling Netflix Series For Summer 2025 Revealed

Best Spine Chilling Netflix Series For Summer 2025 Revealed

Body Formed As Govt Confirms No Fuel Shortfall Amid Israel Iran War

Body Formed as Govt Confirms No Fuel Shortfall Amid Israel-Iran War

China Gears Up To Ship Non Binary Ai Chips Redefining Performance

China Gears Up Production Of Non-Binary AI Chips Redefining Performance

You Can Now Turn Your Phone Into A Desktop With Android 16

You Can Now Turn Your Phone Into A Desktop with Android 16!

Senate Rejects Fbr Arrest Powers In Sales Tax Fraud Cases

Senate Rejects FBR Arrest Powers in Sales Tax Fraud Cases

Whatsapp To Add Built In Document Scanner

WhatsApp to Add Built-In Document Scanner

Apple Music Replay Finally Gets A Streamlined Ios 26 Integration

Apple Music Replay Finally Gets A Streamlined iOS 26 Integration