In a significant development, the Benazir Income Support Program has partnered with Pakistan Post to provide digital payment solutions for stipend distribution.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held a meeting with Director General Pakistan Post, Mr. Samiullah Khan, at BISP Headquarters today to explore digital payment solutions for disbursing stipends to beneficiaries through biometric verification.

A pilot project will be launched initially, and it was agreed that technical teams from both organizations will soon meet to assess system integration. Chairperson Rubina Khalid emphasized BISP’s intent to collaborate with Pakistan Post in providing convenient and secure digital payment options for over 10 million beneficiaries across the country.

DG Pakistan Post assured full support and proposed continuous technical consultations to move the initiative forward. The meeting also discussed data sharing of updated beneficiary contact details and the provision of postal services in rural areas. The meeting was attended by DG CT BISP, DG NSER, CTO BISP, and senior officials from Pakistan Post.