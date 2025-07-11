By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Dewan Motors has announced a major price cut across its BMW lineup, effective immediately at all dealerships in Pakistan. This reduction follows the federal budget for FY 2025–26, which lowered customs duties and taxes on imported vehicles.

The new prices apply to both petrol and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), offering buyers substantial savings. Models such as the BMW 218 Gran Coupe have dropped by nearly PKR 4.5 million, making them more accessible. Flagship vehicles, including the BMW X7 M60i xDrive, have seen reductions as high as PKR 47.9 million.

According to Dewan Motors, the price drop reflects the company’s commitment to passing budget benefits directly to consumers. The company confirmed that these revised ex-factory prices are now live across its national dealership network. Car enthusiasts and premium buyers are expected to respond positively, especially with improved affordability in the luxury segment.

A detailed comparison of previous and new ex-factory prices:

Model Powertrain Old Price (PKR) Change (PKR) New Price (PKR)
218 GC Petrol 33,280,000 −4,480,000 28,800,000
218i Cou Petrol 31,360,000 −3,860,000 27,500,000
M2 Petrol 130,240,000 −31,240,000 99,000,000
M4 Petrol 136,960,000 −37,060,000 99,900,000
M4 Competition Petrol 149,440,000 −40,440,000 109,000,000
M5 PHEV 151,040,000 −6,640,000 144,400,000
750 e xDrive PHEV 123,200,000 −15,700,000 107,500,000
M760e xDrive PHEV 145,280,000 −20,380,000 124,900,000
X5 xDrive 50e PHEV 96,640,000 −7,640,000 89,000,000
X7 M60i xDrive Petrol 186,880,000 −47,880,000 139,000,000
X7 xDrive40i Petrol 142,400,000 −37,500,000 104,900,000

