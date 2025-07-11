Dewan Motors has announced a major price cut across its BMW lineup, effective immediately at all dealerships in Pakistan. This reduction follows the federal budget for FY 2025–26, which lowered customs duties and taxes on imported vehicles.

The new prices apply to both petrol and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), offering buyers substantial savings. Models such as the BMW 218 Gran Coupe have dropped by nearly PKR 4.5 million, making them more accessible. Flagship vehicles, including the BMW X7 M60i xDrive, have seen reductions as high as PKR 47.9 million.

According to Dewan Motors, the price drop reflects the company’s commitment to passing budget benefits directly to consumers. The company confirmed that these revised ex-factory prices are now live across its national dealership network. Car enthusiasts and premium buyers are expected to respond positively, especially with improved affordability in the luxury segment.

A detailed comparison of previous and new ex-factory prices: