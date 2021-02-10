Bogo Pakistan raises six-figure investment for its performance-based marketing and discovery platform

Bogo Pakistan, a subscription-based deals and discounts app providing offers for food and lifestyle merchants, announced today that it has raised six-figure investment from local investors. The round includes the participation of Fetchsky and Wah Brands. Fetchsky is a technology firm specializing in digital transformation, loyalty and communication is providing solutions to commercial banks, insurance and other sectors. Wah Brands is a reputed name in the food and restaurant industry.

Bogo which operates as a pioneer in the Buy-One-Get-One arena, was established in 2016 and currently has a customer base of 200,000+ across 6 cities of the country. The company is continuously increasing its merchant base of 5000+ and to date has generated USD 2 million in business for partner merchants.

Karim Kabir, COO of Bogo said that “We will be utilizing the investment to revamp our technology, increase our merchant base and also expand to newer cities. The company will remain focused on providing excellent customer service and constantly working to offer customers a memorable experience as well as the opportunity to save millions of rupees.”

FetchSky’s CEO Mehdi Hassan said ‘We have been witnessing the steady rise of money saving apps around the globe and Bogo is no exception to this trend. FetchSky aims to further accelerate the growth and strengthen the product by extending our expertise in technology. The value proposition that Bogo has to offer is aligned with the ambitions and vision of FetchSky.”

Wah Brands CEO Ather Chawla said “Wah Brands has in the recent past expanded by acquiring new and exciting food brands in the city as well as launching new brands. Investing in Bogo is an extension of our philosophy of being an innovative player in the F&B industry.”