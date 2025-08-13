KARACHI – The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has officially announced the SSC Part 2 (Matric Class 10) Science Group Result 2025 today at 5:00 PM on August 13, 2025. The announcement marks a significant moment for thousands of students across Sindh who appeared in the annual examinations earlier this year.

The SSC Part 2 Science Group examination is among the most anticipated academic milestones for matriculation students. Each year, a large number of candidates from Karachi and surrounding areas sit for the exams under the BSEK. The 2025 results carry special importance, as they pave the way for students to pursue higher education in diverse academic streams, including pre-medical, pre-engineering, and computer science disciplines.

How to Check BSEK Karachi Board SSC Part 2 Result 2025

The detailed results have been made available on the official BSEK website and through designated result portals for the convenience of students and parents.

Online: Visit the Karachi board official website → Go to the “Results” section → select Class 10th → enter your roll number and submit