Pakistan’s automotive landscape has just taken a historic leap forward as BYD officially launches the Shark 6 PHEV on 25 July 2025. a powerful plug-in hybrid electric vehicle priced at PKR 19.95 million.

This highly anticipated launch marks BYD’s most ambitious step yet into the Pakistani market, introducing a machine that’s not only rugged and refined but also deeply aligned with the country’s growing appetite for clean, high-performance mobility.



The arrival of the BYD Shark 6 PHEV is a bold challenge to Pakistan’s pickup landscape. BYD introduced its advanced Dual Mode (DM) hybrid platform, a technology more than two decades in the making. Unlike traditional hybrids, this system prioritizes electric driving, using the petrol engine only to extend the range when necessary.

The Xiaoyun 1.5L high-efficiency engine, paired with BYD’s industry-renowned Blade Battery, famous for its safety, thermal stability, and extended lifespan. Together, they enable the Shark 6 PHEV to combine raw power with environmental responsibility.

BYD Shark 6 PHEV Impressive Performance

The BYD Shark 6 PHEV delivers a total of 436 horsepower and a robust 650 Nm of torque. Making it one of the most powerful hybrid vehicles in its category. The vehicle boasts a pure electric range of 100 km, while its combined range stretches up to 800 km, ensuring reliable performance whether in the city or on long road trips.

Equipped with a 29.58 kWh battery, the Shark 6 offers up to 50 kilometers per liter in fuel efficiency, an outstanding figure for a vehicle of its size. It’s multiple terrain modes, including Mud, Snow, and Sand, ensure that it adapts seamlessly to both urban roads and challenging landscapes.

Cleaner Air, Smarter Driving

One of the standout benefits of the BYD Shark 6 is its environmental impact. With the ability to reduce tailpipe CO₂ emissions by up to 62%, it represents a cleaner alternative for cities like Karachi and Lahore, where air quality remains a serious concern. This level of emission control not only supports a greener environment but also aligns with Pakistan’s long-term vision for sustainable mobility.

Technological Leap for Pakistan’s Auto Industry

The BYD Shark 6 PHEV isn’t just a new vehicle; it’s a technology platform. From its intelligent hybrid powertrain to its terrain-responsive control systems, it introduces features that push the boundaries of what Pakistani consumers have come to expect. Its launch sets a new benchmark for eco-conscious, performance-driven vehicles and may encourage local manufacturers to accelerate their shift toward cleaner technologies.

With BYD’s official entry into the Pakistani market, consumers now have access to a world-class hybrid vehicle that delivers on power, range, sustainability, and style.