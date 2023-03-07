News, Technology

Canadian Couple Got Scammed For $21,000 By AI-Generative Call Pretending To Be Their Son

Avatar Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman ·  1 min read >
Couple

A very old couple in Canada is the recent victim of the growing AI scams these days. The couple nearly lost thousands of dollars to scammers after they received a fake AI phone call from someone that sounded just like their grandson who pleaded for bail money to get him out of jail.

Ruth Card, 73, and her husband Greg, 75, were in a state of shock after getting the phone call and as every parent, they were ready to give their son the money he needed to get out of jail. 

Because their grandson had asked for more money and they were at their daily limit, the elderly couple went to a second bank branch to withdraw more money. But that was where their desperate rush to help out Brandon quickly ended.

That branch’s bank manager had actually experienced the same thing with another patron. The same call and request for money. And even though the voice was incredibly similar to Brandon, it turned out the manager was on the money.

He saved Ruth and Greg from a costly mistake.  Ruth told to The Washington Post:

“We were sucked in. We were convinced that we were talking to Brandon.”

Another elderly US couple received a similarly disturbing call, this time from a lawyer who said their son, Perkin, had been arrested and needed money for legal fees after he killed an American diplomat in a car crash.

They even spoke to their son – or so they thought – and while they had some doubts, it was convincing enough to force their hand and send $21,000.

“The money’s gone. There’s no insurance. There’s no getting it back. It’s gone,” Perkin told The Washington Post.

The rise of more powerful AI tools is coinciding with a rise in scams involving people impersonating other people. The most commonly reported scam last year was imposter scams, the Federal Trade Commission found. The FTC saw fraud reports from 2.4 million people in 2022, which was lower than in 2021. However, the amount of money lost was higher, with $8.8 billion reported lost.

That’s all AI voice-generating software needs these days as it’s advanced enough to replicate voices based on just a few small snippets. Once it has heard a voice, it will find similar voices in online databases to predict speech patterns and create an eerily familiar voice to the one it’s mimicking. 

Read More:

 

Avatar
Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman
Muneeb is a full-time News/Tech writer at TechJuice.pk. He is a passionate follower of the IT progression of Pakistan and the world and wants to educate the people of Pakistan about tech affairs. His favorite part about being a tech writer is tech reviews and giving an honest and clear verdict to his readers. Contact Muneeb on his LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/muneeb-ur-rehman-b5ab45240/ Profile
slack

Slack Becomes the Newest Messaging Platform to Get a ChatGPT Integration

in News, Technology
Mar 7, 2023   ·  
Tecno

Tecno Electronics Shuts Down Mobile Phone Production in Pakistan Over Import Difficulties

in Mobile, News, Technology
Mar 7, 2023   ·  

Saudi Prince ‘Fahad Bin Mansour’ Launches $100 Million Tech House In Pakistan

in News, Technology
Mar 7, 2023   ·  
Up Next: Water Purification Chinese Model Of Water Purification To Be Soon Implemented In Pakistan To Overcome Waterborne Diseases