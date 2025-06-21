By Tech Desk ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Canva Users Report Service Disruptions Across The Globe

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, around 12:39 SAST (approximately 3:39 PM PKT), a notable surge in user complaints indicated that Canva was inaccessible for many customers worldwide. According to DownDetector data, roughly 75% of reports involved difficulties accessing the website, while 25% cited issues with the mobile app.



Despite these widespread reports, Canva’s official status page continued to display “All Systems Operational” through Saturday afternoon .

Incident Details

Initial Spike: Users began posting errors such as “Server not reachable,” timeouts, and failed login attempts at approximately 12:39 SAST. The clustering of timestamps on DownDetector suggests a global disruption rather than isolated regional outages .

User Experience: Professionals relying on Canva for marketing materials, presentations, or social media content reported stalled workflows. Some attempted common troubleshooting steps—clearing cache, switching devices, or toggling networks—but these measures proved ineffective when the root cause appeared to be server-side.



Official Status Page: As of late afternoon on June 21, Canva’s status portal did not list any new incidents for that date. This mismatch raised questions about monitoring propagation delays or thresholds for auto-flagging incidents, that was later updated.

Context and Recent History

Earlier in the week, Canva acknowledged and resolved issues affecting its AI-driven features, including video generation under the MagicMedia banner. An incident on June 11 led to elevated error rates in AI design functionalities, which was later resolved . While there is no confirmed link between those earlier AI service hiccups and the June 21 disruption, the timing underscores the operational challenges of integrating new, resource-intensive features at scale.

This episode highlights the importance of transparent communication during outages, especially for widely adopted platforms like Canva whose availability directly affects global workflows and creative projects.

