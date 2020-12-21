Careem Pakistan Releases Customer and Business Trends of 2020

Careem, the first Super App of the Middle East and Pakistan, has released its yearly trends for 2020, compiled across all its services, products and business areas. With the global customer landscape drastically changing as a result of the pandemic, Careem successfully accelerated the launch of its Super App earlier in the year to ensure it could continue to meet its company promise: Making everyday life simple.

While “everyday life” became tougher in 2020, Careem was there to serve customers with what they needed most. From Careem’s initial rollout of the Super App in April 2020, all Careem services were made available on one platform, offering ride sharing, food delivery, grocery options, digital payment options, and its delivery services all in one place.

Careem Pakistan also marked a 7x increase of customers using multiple services via the Super App, with users in Pakistan making an average of 3 transactions a week. Since April and the beginning of the pandemic affecting business, Careem made a remarkable recovery across verticals. Movement of people grew 12x, the movement of things (food/delivery) increased by 10x and movement of money (recharge/send credit) grew by double digit. Being the first of its kind in the region, today the Careem Super App has 48 million registered users and 2 million Captains, and together they have spent 18,196,061,758 min. In Pakistan the Super App has 11 million registered users and more than 600,000 Captains.

Zeeshan Baig, CEO and Country GM of Careem Pakistan comments on the year behind us: “The year 2020 confronted our business with extremes and challenged us to move from our comfort zones; nonetheless, it also provided us with the opportunity to grow our services and further simplify and improve the lives of our customers. We would like to extend our gratitude to our dedicated Captains and committed restaurant partners for supporting Careem and serving customers during these trying times.”

Despite the challenging times in 2020, 100,000 new Captains registered with Careem, helping us cross the line from 500,000 to 600,000 Captains. Careem provided free bottles of hand sanitizers and masks to the fleet of all its active Captains. There are more than 40,000 Captains with 5 stars ratings and more than 1.5 million customers with 5 stars ratings, showing a great sense of respect and appreciation from both sides of the community. Careem’s care agents interacted on average 11,000 times per day to help resolve queries for Customers and further improve service quality.

Despite pandemic, Pakistanis did not shy away from being charitable to those in need. Careem Pakistan ranked second in making the most number of donations worth PKR 7,166,140 with the majority of proceeds going to TCF and WWF.

As the world was told to stay home, the Careem Customers’ needs shifted away from travel to deliveries, Careem saw a spike in usage of the delivery service, with special instructions shared by many users. The Captains knocked on many doors of the “Work From Home Warriors” to help with lunch or to deliver documents and office supplies, in many cases.

The Captains helped unite customers with goods from across the spectrum throughout the quarantine period. These included anything from pyjamas to an actual stop sign. Captains returned forgotten smartphones, keys and sunglasses, or sometimes just delivered the daily essentials of milk and bread with Shops. Careem continued to be deep-rooted in its values, bringing people and their communities together.

When it came to Careem deliveries, Careem was able to ensure that 53% of orders arrived early. The most ordered food was bestowed to Pizza.

In the past year and throughout the pandemic, Careem has stood (socially distanced) by the side of its community. For 2021, and with the launch of remote-working, Careem will continue to recruit amazing talent across the region to further expand and provide amazing Careem offers and services for its Customers. The Careem Captains and our Restaurant partners are at the heart of the business and Careem will continue to support them. Careem thanks everyone for keeping each other safe throughout 2020 and wishes everyone a “simplified” and healthy 2021.

