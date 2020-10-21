Careem Super App launches its food delivery service in Lahore

Careem, the everyday Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has expanded its food delivery service to Lahore. Customers can now order food right from the Careem Super App’s food delivery section which will provide a seamless experience and multiple cuisine options, catering to all budgets.

Careem’s food delivery service, which is already a successful vertical in the Middle East, entered the Pakistan market in October, 2019, starting from Karachi where it has around 1200 merchants onboard. In Lahore, the service will initially cover areas nearby Defence Housing Authority (DHA) with 150 merchants and will soon expand to other parts of the city.

Careem customers will find the food delivery option in the food tile of Careem Super App offering a wide choice of restaurants such as The Brickhouse, Dunkin Donuts, Chop Chop Wok, Gloria Jeans, The Wok, Chinatown, Jade Cafe, The Burger Cart, English Tea House, Cosa Nostra, Uncle Testu Pakistan, Manhattan Bites etc, where customers can pay either with cash, credit/debit card linked with the app or by using the Careem Pay (wallet).

The benefits of using the Careem Super App to order food includes tracking orders in real-time from the interactive map and contacting the Careem captain either directly or through our dedicated Customer Care Centres.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Chief Executive Officer and Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan said,

“By entering the Lahore market, we aim to reinforce our commitment towards simplifying the lives of our customers and restaurant partners, and creating further job opportunities for our captains. Following the successful launch in Karachi, we are now excited to bring a delivery service that is focused on choice, speed, hygiene, and convenience to the people of Lahore. We believe that the market offers a lot of potential for future growth, and we are looking forward to bringing amazing experiences to our customers.”

Last month, Baig also wrote an open letter to all restaurant owners pledging Careem’s commitment to work with the industry which has suffered due to recent pandemic, by offering them numerous benefits such as aggregator commission till 2021, no exclusivity and self delivery option.

Careem, since its inception in 2012, has always worked to make everyday lives simpler and easier for its customers and has made efforts to move from just a ride-hailing company to a complete Super App by expanding into other services like Careem Pay, food and delivery services across the region.

The food delivery market in the region Careem operates in is predicted to grow to around $25 billion by 2022. Careem already has over 33 million customers on its platform and an existing logistics infrastructure through its ride-hailing platform, allowing the service to scale quickly and match potential demand. Careem is set to invest over $150 million in Careem Food Delivery where it operates, reflecting our level of commitment in creating a first-class delivery service.

