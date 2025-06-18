Careem has officially announced that it will cease its ride-hailing operations in Pakistan starting July 18, 2025, bringing an end to nearly a decade of service in one of its earliest and largest markets.







In a message shared with users, the company expressed heartfelt thanks, calling it a “difficult decision” and acknowledging the immense support it has received since launching operations.

Careem started ride-hailing in Pakistan back in 2016, with initial services rolled out in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, at a time when mobile internet services were just gaining momentum.

Wallet Refunds and Customer Support Timeline

Careem has assured users that any remaining digital wallet balances will be refunded.







“If you have a remaining balance in your Careem Wallet, we’ll be in touch soon with clear instructions on how to reclaim it. Careem Care will remain available until 18th September 2025, to help you with any pending issues or questions you may have,” the company said.

The Careem Care support team will remain active for an additional two months, until September 18, 2025, to ensure a smooth exit and address unresolved matters.

The closure stems from a mix of external pressures, including economic instability and rising competition.

A company spokesperson revealed, “The challenging macroeconomic reality, intensifying competition, and global capital allocation made it hard to justify the investment levels required to deliver a safe and dependable service in the country.”

Despite these hurdles, the impact of Careem’s presence in Pakistan has been significant. The platform became more than just a ride-hailing service. It helped foster a digital economy, improved local infrastructure, and provided thousands of jobs to drivers or “captains.”

Public Reactions

The announcement has triggered an emotional response on social platforms. Users are expressing sadness, particularly over the loss of a trusted and secure commuting option for women.

One user called it a “bittersweet goodbye to Careem ride-hailing!” Another described the news as “heartbreaking,” especially for women and girls who rely on Careem due to safety and convenience. One more user summed up the sentiment by stating, “Careem’s ride-hailing sunset is a sad day.”

Careem Technologies to Continue in Pakistan

While the ride-hailing business is being discontinued, Careem Technologies, the company’s technology division, will continue to operate from Pakistan. This unit is focused on developing the “Everything App”, which includes verticals such as food and grocery delivery, payments, and more.

The company has around 400 employees in Pakistan and over 100 open roles. It is investing in local talent through programs like Falcon / NextGen, aimed at mentoring top graduates in scalable software development.

“Pakistan is in Careem’s DNA – our first line of code was written here… Our commitment to Pakistan remains strong, and I sincerely hope to bring Careem’s services back to the country in the future,” said a senior Careem executive.

The announcement also paid tribute to the bold leadership and pioneering spirit of Careem’s original Pakistan team.

“You all made it happen against all odds. Your boldness, brilliance, and passion shaped Careem and inspired a generation,” read the closing note.

Although Careem’s ride-hailing chapter in Pakistan is ending, its technological and entrepreneurial journey in the country continues, only now, with a different direction and renewed focus.