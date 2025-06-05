By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ccp Greenlights Wpp Acquisition In Pakistans Media Market

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has officially approved the WPP acquisition in Pakistan, allowing Berkeley Square Holding BV to secure a 50 percent stake in three prominent advertising and media companies operating in the country.



According to a statement from the CCP, Berkeley Square Holding BV — a Netherlands-based holding company and indirect wholly owned subsidiary of global advertising giant WPP plc — has been cleared to acquire a 50 percent shareholding in Ogilvy & Mather Pakistan (Private) Limited, Mindshare Pakistan (Private) Limited, and Soho Square Pakistan (Private) Limited. The acquisition for Mindshare also involved Interflow Communications (Private) Limited as a seller alongside Taher Anwar Khan.

WPP plc, headquartered in London, is among the world’s largest communications and advertising conglomerates. It already operates in Pakistan through its local subsidiaries, and the latest approval enables it to expand and reinforce its strategic footprint in the country’s growing media landscape.

The WPP acquisition in Pakistan will grant the group controlling interest in the three agencies, significantly strengthening its presence in both the advertising and media service sectors.



During its assessment, the CCP identified the relevant markets as “Advertising Services” and “Media Services” confined to Pakistan. After a detailed review, the Commission concluded that the transactions would neither create nor enhance a dominant market position nor lead to a substantial lessening of competition.

Furthermore, the Commission verified that the acquisitions pose no significant market concentration risks or entry barriers, preserving competitive conditions in the industry. All three mergers were cleared under Section 31(1)(d)(i) of the Competition Act, 2010.

With these approvals, WPP plc is poised to play a more influential role in shaping Pakistan’s advertising ecosystem, potentially bringing global expertise and investment into the local media market.

Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Merger, Pakistan media market
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Battery Storage In Pakistan A Game Changer For The Energy Grid

Next-Gen Battery Storage: Pakistan’s Bold Step Toward Energy Independence

Pakistan Trade Deficit Widens To 24 Billion

Pakistan Trade Deficit Widens to $24 Billion

Pakistan Plans Transition To Net Billing System For Solar Energy

Pakistan to Shift Towards Net Billing System for Solar Energy Users

Suzuki Every Offers Feature Packed Comfort With 0 Mark Up

Suzuki Every Offers Feature-Packed Comfort with 0% Mark-Up

Sindh To Establish First Silicon Valley Style Tech Zone In Karachi

Sindh to Establish First Silicon Valley Style Tech Zone in Karachi

Pakistan Railways Offers 20 Eid Discount Nationwide

Pakistan Railways Offers 20% Eid Discount Nationwide

Saudi Arabia Revolutionizes Pilgrimage Experience With Smart Ai Hajj Technology

Smart AI Systems Rolled Out to Streamline Hajj Operations in Saudi Arabia

Pm Shehbaz Approves Raw Material Duty Cut For Industrial Growth

PM Shehbaz Approves Raw Material Duty Cut for Industrial Growth

Pakistans Central Govt Debt Rises By 13 4 Yoy

Pakistan’s Central Govt Debt Rises by 13.4% YoY

Air India Losses Due To Pakistan Airspace Closure Hit Rs8 2 Billion

Air India Losses Due to Pakistan Airspace Closure Hit Rs8.2 Billion

Nec Sanctions Rs 4 2 Trillion Budget Targets 4 2 Growth

NEC Sanctions Rs. 4.2 Trillion Budget, Targets 4.2% Growth

Ccp Slaps Millions Of Fines On Fertilizer Companies

CCP Cracks Down on Fertilizer Cartel: Rs375 Million Fine Imposed

Tiktok Introduces Tools To Personalize Your Feed In Pakistan

TikTok Rolls Out New Feed Personalization Tools