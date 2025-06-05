The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has officially approved the WPP acquisition in Pakistan, allowing Berkeley Square Holding BV to secure a 50 percent stake in three prominent advertising and media companies operating in the country.







According to a statement from the CCP, Berkeley Square Holding BV — a Netherlands-based holding company and indirect wholly owned subsidiary of global advertising giant WPP plc — has been cleared to acquire a 50 percent shareholding in Ogilvy & Mather Pakistan (Private) Limited, Mindshare Pakistan (Private) Limited, and Soho Square Pakistan (Private) Limited. The acquisition for Mindshare also involved Interflow Communications (Private) Limited as a seller alongside Taher Anwar Khan.

WPP plc, headquartered in London, is among the world’s largest communications and advertising conglomerates. It already operates in Pakistan through its local subsidiaries, and the latest approval enables it to expand and reinforce its strategic footprint in the country’s growing media landscape.

The WPP acquisition in Pakistan will grant the group controlling interest in the three agencies, significantly strengthening its presence in both the advertising and media service sectors.







During its assessment, the CCP identified the relevant markets as “Advertising Services” and “Media Services” confined to Pakistan. After a detailed review, the Commission concluded that the transactions would neither create nor enhance a dominant market position nor lead to a substantial lessening of competition.

Furthermore, the Commission verified that the acquisitions pose no significant market concentration risks or entry barriers, preserving competitive conditions in the industry. All three mergers were cleared under Section 31(1)(d)(i) of the Competition Act, 2010.

With these approvals, WPP plc is poised to play a more influential role in shaping Pakistan’s advertising ecosystem, potentially bringing global expertise and investment into the local media market.